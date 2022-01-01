Go
Healthy Substance

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

6852 W Archer Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1545 reviews)

Popular Items

Torta De Carne Asada$11.50
Fresh Fruit Water 16 OZ$3.00
Small Guacamole & Chips$5.50
Rice Pudding$4.00
Green mole Tamale$3.80
Pistachios, Green mole, Pumpkin seeds, Red bell pepper, Poblano pepper, Green bell pepper, Asparagus, Zucchini
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Burrito Carne Asada$10.50
Canre Asada, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, vegan sour cream, vegan cheese, and a side of chips and salsa.
Gordita Carne Asada$4.90
Burrito Bowl$11.50
Beans, Rice, Choice of Vegan Protein, Lettuce, tomato, Vegan cheese, Vegan sour cream.
Rajas Taco$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6852 W Archer Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

