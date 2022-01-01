Go
THE STORY BEHIND CHIC ANTIQUE
Established in 2008 with the original Hearsay, Chic Antique was inspired by our fusion of unique historic architectural elements with a stylish modern edge. It is our signature blend of complementary yet unexpected pairings. Like timeless interior spaces that feature vintage swagger and contemporary flair, and precision cuisine with sophisticated plating served in a casual setting. We’re lively yet relaxed guests can dress up or dress down come for an elegant event or hang out at the bar. Chic Antique is Hearsay’s signature ambience. It’s the embodiment of our brand and at the heart of everything we do. We find it turns our guests into regulars, and our regulars into friends.

1515 Dallas Street • $$

Kids Chicken Alfredo$6.00
Artisan Bread Board$5.00
jalapeño cornbread fritters, challah roll, pretzel, herb butter
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
focaccia, lettuce, mozzarella,
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato,
chipotle aioli, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled
Beef Short Rib$25.00
Shiner braised Short Rib, caramelized onion, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts
Blackened Redfish Tacos$15.00
corn tortillas, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce,
avocado, chipotle aioli, street corn casserole
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
Crème Brulee$8.00
Vanilla custard dusted with raw sugar and torched. Garnished with berries
Cedar Plank Salmon$24.00
6oz Salmon Filet cooked on cedar plank, smoked gouda grits, bacon Brussels sprouts, lemon-dill sauce
Hearsay Cheeseburger$16.00
Wagyu beef, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon,
lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli,
rosemary and parmesan fry mix
Angus Ribeye$36.00
12oz Angus Ribeye, herb butter,
garlic mashed potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

1515 Dallas Street

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
