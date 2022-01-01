3Hearsay
THE STORY BEHIND CHIC ANTIQUE
Established in 2008 with the original Hearsay, Chic Antique was inspired by our fusion of unique historic architectural elements with a stylish modern edge. It is our signature blend of complementary yet unexpected pairings. Like timeless interior spaces that feature vintage swagger and contemporary flair, and precision cuisine with sophisticated plating served in a casual setting. We’re lively yet relaxed guests can dress up or dress down come for an elegant event or hang out at the bar. Chic Antique is Hearsay’s signature ambience. It’s the embodiment of our brand and at the heart of everything we do. We find it turns our guests into regulars, and our regulars into friends.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
2410 Strand St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2410 Strand St
Galveston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Huli Huli Hut
Come in and enjoy!
The Garden Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
The Sunflower Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mod Coffeehouse
MOD Coffeehouse is located at the corner of Postoffice and 22nd Street in the historic Postoffice District of Galveston. We serve handcrafted beverages and treats in a Victorian building with a touch of midcentury modern charm