THE STORY BEHIND CHIC ANTIQUE
Established in 2008 with the original Hearsay, Chic Antique was inspired by our fusion of unique historic architectural elements with a stylish modern edge. It is our signature blend of complementary yet unexpected pairings. Like timeless interior spaces that feature vintage swagger and contemporary flair, and precision cuisine with sophisticated plating served in a casual setting. We’re lively yet relaxed guests can dress up or dress down come for an elegant event or hang out at the bar. Chic Antique is Hearsay’s signature ambience. It’s the embodiment of our brand and at the heart of everything we do. We find it turns our guests into regulars, and our regulars into friends.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2410 Strand St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with crab, jalapeño and mozzarella wrapped in bacon. Served with smoked gouda grits, Creole sauce and bell peppers
Hearsay Cheeseburger$16.00
Wagyu beef, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon,
lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli,
rosemary and parmesan fry mix
Redfish Sandwich$18.00
Focaccia, cole slaw, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled
Bacon Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Gouda Mac and Cheese$6.00
Smoked Gouda cheese macaroni topped with toasted panko
Street Corn$6.00
Roasted corn with crema topped with queso fresco and jalapeno
Chicken Milanese$19.00
panko crusted chicken breast, tomato, capers, artichoke,
garlic blistered green beans, lemon cream sauce
Clam Chowder
Creamy Clam Chowder with bacon, chive, corn and potato
Impossible Burger$18.00
Impossible “Meat”,
mixed greens, tomato,
onion, cheddar, rosemary
and parmesan fry mix
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2410 Strand St

Galveston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
