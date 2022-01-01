Go
Toast

4Hearsay

Come in and enjoy!

20 Waterway Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$15.00
focaccia, lettuce, mozzarella,
applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato,
chipotle aioli, rosemary and parmesan fry mix. Choice of Crispy or Grilled
Kung Pao Calamari & Shrimp$17.00
Calamari tubes and tentacles (5oz) with shrimp (3 ea) and jalapeno slices (5ea), Green Beans (5ea) red bell pepper julienned (5ea) tossed in seasoned flour and fried golden brown. Tossed in a spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with sesame seeds, dried chili and chive. Served with nest of fresh bean sprouts. Garnish with lemon wedge.
ALLERGIES: Gluten, Shellfish, Soy
Deviled Egg Trio$9.00
Assorted Deviled Eggs. Bacon chive, jalapeño and crispy onion
Crab Crusted Redfish$28.00
Hearsay Cheeseburger$16.00
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
Smoked brisket, bell pepper,
cheddar cheese and sweet chili sauce
Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
Blackened Redfish Tacos$15.00
corn tortillas, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce,
avocado, chipotle aioli, street corn casserole
Hearsay Cheeseburger$16.00
Wagyu beef, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon,
lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli,
rosemary and parmesan fry mix
Filet Mignon$38.00
See full menu

Location

20 Waterway Avenue

Woodlands TX

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mozambik

No reviews yet

A culinary adventure through every region of South African!

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

No reviews yet

We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues!  Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

The Goose's Acre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston