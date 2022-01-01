Go
Heart & Soul Cafe

Please call the cafe at 978-356-7685 to place an order.

0 Central Street

Popular Items

Scrambler$10.50
acai bowl$10.65
Brick Oven-Style French Toast$11.50
Brick oven style french toast with cinnamon swirl baked bread.
IRISH EGGS BENEDICT$14.95
egg sandwich$5.25
buttermilk pankcakes$7.75
Side Bacon$4.25
Omelette$9.25
A three egg omelette served with home fries or baked beans & toast of your choice. Build your own omelette!
Veggie adds are $0.50 per choice
Meat/Cheese adds are $1 per choice.
arugala avacado tst special$13.95
Full Order Home Fries$3.00
Location

0 Central Street

Ipswich MA

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
