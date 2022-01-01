The Hearth

The Highway Brewing Company

Located in downtown West Branch, The Highway offers elevated pub fare, 16 taps, and an extensive cocktail menu.

The Highway Brewing Company opened in January 2018 and is located in downtown West Branch, Michigan. Serving delicious flavors in a historical building, The Highway offers a unique atmosphere.

With 6 flagship brews and rotating seasonal offerings all brewed on site, The Highway also features a carefully curated cocktail menu that highlights Michigan spirits.

The Highway’s interior, designed by owners Ethan and Erin Resteiner, pays tribute to the history of the building as the original West Branch Fire Hall. The multi-level brewpub offers the choice to observe Houghton Avenue through the original style windows in the 2nd floor lounge, catch some fresh air on the 2nd floor rooftop patio, or enjoy the main dining room complete with a repurposed brick bar and operating glass garage door.

