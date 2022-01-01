Hearth & Harrow
Welcome to Hearth and Harrow — a restaurant, bistro, and outdoor patio where friends can relax and families can gather. At the center of the restaurant area, you’ll find a hearth oven. Our name highlights that signature feature and connects back to Pleasant View’s heritage of the family farm. Our goal is to partner with local, Lancaster County food vendors to bring the Farm-to-Table movement to our community.
2100 Town Square
2100 Town Square
Penn Township PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
