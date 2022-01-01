Hearth & Harrow

Go
Welcome to Hearth and Harrow — a restaurant, bistro, and outdoor patio where friends can relax and families can gather. At the center of the restaurant area, you’ll find a hearth oven. Our name highlights that signature feature and connects back to Pleasant View’s heritage of the family farm. Our goal is to partner with local, Lancaster County food vendors to bring the Farm-to-Table movement to our community.

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Caprese$10.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic glaze, brioche roll
Quesadilla$8.75
Onion, peppers, sour cream, guacamole, salsa
Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
(served with potato cakes)
Meat, Egg and Cheese
choose: sausage, bacon, ham
cheddar, Swiss, American, Pepper Jack
English muffin, sour dough, wheat, rye
16oz Fountain Soda$1.95
Coke, Diet Coke, Barq’s Root Beer, Ginger Ale, Sprite, Lemonade
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$13.95
Fresh cut fries, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, choice dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons
H&H Burger$10.75
Bacon, cheddar, onion straws, horseradish, brioche roll
Tenders & Fries$9.25
Honey mustard or BBQ sauce
H&H Chicken Salad Wrap$10.25
Old Stand By$10.25
American cheese, field greens, tomato, onion, brioche roll
Location

2100 Town Square

Penn Township PA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
