Hearth Pizzeria

Family restaurant in the heart of Needham MA.
Our food is made fresh using only the best ingredients and local farmers to bring you an amazing selection of Pizzas cooked in our HEARTH oven at over 800˚ along with Wings, Arancini, Bruschetta and more. Great selection of salads which you can customize any way you'd like, pastas, seared steak and more.
Don't forget the key lime pie..it's our family recipe!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

974 Great Plain Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, carrots, cucumber
Cheese MD$14.50
Wings$11.50
Double baked in our 800° hearth oven, they are crispy and delicious
Parmesan Flatbread$9.00
A team favorite!
Organic crisps with parmesan cheese, garlic and your choice of sauce
Create Your Own Salad
You be the chef and let your gastronomic ideas flow.
Citrus Salad
Arugula, orange segments, goat cheese, cranberries, almonds, red onion
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan cheese and our award winning caesar dressing
Cheese SM$10.50
Organic pizza crust, tomato sauce and mozzarella and provoke cheese
Cheese LG$17.50
Feta & Olive
Cant go wrong with this choice, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives and may we recommend adding steak tips
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

974 Great Plain Ave

Needham MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

