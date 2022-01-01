Go
Hearth Pizza Tavern

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

838 Reviews

$$

5992 Roswell Rd NE

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

12" The Cure$19.00
Red sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh herbs.
12" Queen of Sandy Springs$17.00
Pomodoro, Fior di latte Mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs.
Hearth Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet pickle chips.
Baby Arugula$11.00
Red onions, Kalamata olives, Gorgonzola,
sun-dried tomatoes, toasted walnuts,
american grana, lemon-basil vinaigrette.
Tavern Chopped$14.00
Chopped romaine, mesclun greens, cucumbers, roasted chicken breast, salami, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, Fontinella, rustic croutons, garbanzo beans, green onions, american grana, hard-boiled egg, red wine vinaigrette.
12" Simply Red$10.00
Red sauce, garlic oil, cheese blend, Parmesan, fresh herbs.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Pancetta lardons, american grana, balsamic-port glaze.
Hearth Caesar$9.00
Romaine, rustic croutons, tomatoes, american grana, creamy sherry Caesar.
Everyday$7.00
Organic mesclun greens, celery, carrots, Kalamata olives, radishes, red bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, seasonal tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.
8" Simply Red$7.00
Red sauce, garlic oil, cheese blend, Parmesan, fresh herbs.
Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5992 Roswell Rd NE, Sandy Springs GA 30328

