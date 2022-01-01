Go
Hearth & Vine Café

Our farm-to-table café features wood-fired pizzas (now also available as take-and-bake), housemade soups, sandwiches, and fresh salads paired with our award-winning wine and craft cocktails.
Enjoy your lunch or dinner on the patio, in the air-conditioned dining room, or grab it to-go and head to one of our many nearby parks or beaches for a picnic. Kids’ menu is available. Providing fresh food from local sources in a relaxed atmosphere is our philosophy.

10844 E. Revold Rd

Popular Items

Non- Alcohol Sparkling Juice$5.00
Four-Course Dinner for Two (Pick Up 12/31)$150.00
Artisan$18.00
Chef's choice of cured meats, red sauce, parmesan, basil pesto
Potato & Bacon$16.00
Local Leelanau Cheese Fromage Blanc, and aged Gruyere, bacon, shaved fingerling potato, roasted garlic, carmelized onion, arugula
Dinner for up to 6 people$150.00
Our culinary team has created an elevated menu based on this traditional feast, complete with locally-sourced ingredients for you to enjoy safely at home.
Margherita$16.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil pesto
Wood Fired Focaccia Sticks$10.00
garlic butter, melted cheese blend, with a side of marinara
Santa Brunch serves 4 - Pick up 12/12/20$75.00
Black Star Farms Reuben$15.00
House smoked Corned Beef, with house made sweet kraut, Gruyere cheese, 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.
Forest Mushroom$18.00
Wild mushroom blend, whipped goat cheese, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction, arugula
Location

10844 E. Revold Rd

Suttons Bay MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

