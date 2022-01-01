Hearth & Vine Café
Our farm-to-table café features wood-fired pizzas (now also available as take-and-bake), housemade soups, sandwiches, and fresh salads paired with our award-winning wine and craft cocktails.
Enjoy your lunch or dinner on the patio, in the air-conditioned dining room, or grab it to-go and head to one of our many nearby parks or beaches for a picnic. Kids’ menu is available. Providing fresh food from local sources in a relaxed atmosphere is our philosophy.
Popular Items
Location
10844 E. Revold Rd
Suttons Bay MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
