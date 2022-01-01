The Hearthstone Oven
We are a family owned bakery and cafe, featuring made from scratch bakery items and meals, serving breakfast and lunch. Come on in and experience home town hospitality at its finest!
126 S Pine River St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
126 S Pine River St
Ithaca MI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
JJ Rubys
Come in and enjoy!
Braveheart's Pub
Braveheart's Pub
Serendipity Frozen Custard & Doughnuts
Come in and enjoy!
Highland Blush
Atmosphere is at large here in this cozy yet somehow spacious cafe'. We serve breakfast all day, ignite our stage with a crazy variety of talent, and have healthy and unique-to-the-area lunch options that will please anyone's taste buds. We are an all inclusive, community boosting, silent but deadly force of growth and entertainment In a small town package.