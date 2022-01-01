Go
Heartland Pizza Company

At Heartland Pizza Company we specialize in creating amazing pizzas from scratch. You'll love our unique, crispy, thin crust, our three made-from-scratch sauce options (all vegan) and our unique and fun specialty toppings. We fire all of our pizzas on our imported hot stone oven.
Our fresh, homemade salads made with organic greens and homemade dressings are also a big hit!
Finish your dinner with our creamy ice cream made with organic milk from a small dairy right here in Wisconsin.

PIZZA

Avg 4.5 (1381 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Red Sauce$1.00
Hot Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Caesar Salad
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2822 Ramada Way

Green Bay WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
