At Heartland Pizza Company we specialize in creating amazing pizzas from scratch. You'll love our unique, crispy, thin crust, our three made-from-scratch sauce options (all vegan) and our unique and fun specialty toppings. We fire all of our pizzas on our imported hot stone oven.

Our fresh, homemade salads made with organic greens and homemade dressings are also a big hit!

Finish your dinner with our creamy ice cream made with organic milk from a small dairy right here in Wisconsin.



PIZZA

2822 Ramada Way • $$