Emiliano La Taqueria

No reviews yet

A typical Mexican taqueria, with the best tacos al pastor and a fast, short and efficient service. Very well prepared products, with fresh and quality ingredients.

Its products transport you to the most traditional streets of Mexico, with its original recipes and its authentic Mexican ingredients.

Emiliano proposal, is to bring to the world the best of Mexican culture: its customs, its gastronomy and its traditions.

