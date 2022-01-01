Go
Hearty Eats

Creating a bridge between the health food and fast food worlds!

24 Bridge St.

Popular Items

White Bean & Kale Soup$4.00
Ingredients: Cannellini beans, onion, tomatoes, carrot, potato, mushrooms, kale, garlic, thyme, oregano, sea salt, black pepper, umeboshi , rice bran oil
Falafel Salad$13.30
Three falafel on a bed of fresh greens with hummus, shredded cabbage & carrot, coleslaw, and tahini dressing

*INGREDIENTS*
FALAFEL: sprouted chick pea, red onion, parsley, garlic, cumin, coriander, sea salt

TAHINI DRESSING: tahini, toasted sesame oil, extra virgin olive oil, apple cider vinegar, umeboshi vinegar

COLESLAW: cabbage, carrot, olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano
Hummus$1.80
Ingredients: chick peas, olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, tahini, garlic
The Wild Atlantic$19.30
One 5 oz fillet of wild Atlantic pollock battered & fried, brown rice, salad greens OR steamed greens, coleslaw, kimchi & garlic herb aioli
*INGREDIENTS*
KIMCHI: cabbage, daikon (or other radish), onion, carrot, ginger, garlic, sea salt
BATTER: brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme
COLESLAW: cabbage, carrot, olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano
AIOLI: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano
Fish & Chips$8.40
Wild Atlantic Pollock lightly battered and fried, served with fries, coleslaw & garlic herb aioli

*INGREDIENTS*
Wild Atlantic pollock (Cod substituted when Pollock is not available).

BATTER: brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme

COLESLAW: cabbage, carrot, olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano

AIOLI: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano
Falafel Ball$1.20
Ingredients: sprouted chick pea, red onion, parsley, garlic, cumin, coriander, sea salt
Fries$6.90
Mix of potato & sweet potato fries, lightly salted, served with garlic-herb aioli
*INGREDIENTS*
GARLIC-HERB AIOLI: olive oil, brown rice vinegar, umeboshi vinegar, garlic, oregano
The (413)$13.30
Brown rice, black beans, greens (choice of salad or steamed kale), fried seasonal vegetables, fresh cabbage, carrot & scallions, horseradish-maple-miso dressing (HRM).

*INGREDIENTS*
HRM DRESSING: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, horseradish, miso, maple syrup
Fish Bites
Small bites of wild Atlantic pollock lightly battered & fried, served with garlic herb aioli dipping sauce. (Cod substituted when pollock is not available)

*INGREDIENTS*
BATTER: brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme

AIOLI: olive oil, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, garlic, oregano
Fish Taco$6.00
Crispy battered wild Atlantic pollock, fresh cabbage, carrot, greens and garlic-herb aioli.
*INGREDIENTS*
BATTER: Brown rice flour, garbanzo bean flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, whole grain sorghum flour, fava bean flour, sea salt, thyme.
BAJA SAUCE: olive oil, garlic, umeboshi vinegar, brown rice vinegar, oregano
CHIPOTLE SAUCE: olive oil, garlic, umeboshi vinegar, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, chipotle powder, cumin
Location

24 Bridge St.

Shelburne Falls MA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
