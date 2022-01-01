Go
Hearty Teriyaki Newton

Japanese-American Style Cooked-to-Order Hearty Meals. We get fresh food and ingredients daily. Perfect place to get Grab and Go when you are on a run.

67 Crafts Street

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon$7.95
Home-Made Style Crab Rangoon, Golden, Crispy, Light, And Flavorful. 8 Pieces Per Order.
Gyoza Dumplings$7.95
Chicken And Pork Japanese Style Pan-Fried Dumplings
SUPREME CHICKEN & SHRIMP TERIYAKI BOWL$16.95
Double Portions Of Chicken With Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home-made Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Egg On Top, With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle And Sweat Corn. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Grilled Chicken With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
Steak Teriyaki Bowl$13.50
Thin-Cut Prime Rib Steak, Onion, Carrots With Our Legendary Home-Made Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce, Fried-Egg On The Side, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
Spring Rolls$6.49
Fried Veggie Spring Rolls
Chicken & Shrimp Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled Chicken And Light-Fried New England Jumbo Shrimp With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Roasted Nori On Top. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
Tofu Teriyaki Bowl$11.95
Light-Fried Tofu With Our Legendary Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce With Side Of Assorted Vegetables And Roasted Nori On The Side. Served On A Bed Of Rice Or Noodles.
SUPREME CHICKEN TERIYAKI BOWL$15.95
Double Portions Of Chicken With Home-Made Style Ichiban Teriyaki Sauce, Fried Egg On Top, With Side Of Assorted Vegetables, Japanese Radish Pickle And Sweet Corn. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.
SUPREME STEAK TERIYAKI BOWL$17.95
Double Portions Of Steak, Onion, Carrots With Our legendary Home- Made Style Steak Teriyaki Sauce, Double Fried Egg On Top, With Japanese Radish Pickle On The Side. Choose Any Rice Or Noodles.
67 Crafts Street

Newton MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
