Heaterz

Authentic Nashville HOT Fried Chicken, Adult Slushies & Famous Chicken Tenders, Plus Street Corn, Collard Greens & Other Favorites

1500 Main St.

Popular Items

Spicy Cheese Curds$6.99
Simply a Must Try
Flavor of the Week Booze Slush$7.00
House Special … Made by Heater himself!
Livers$6.49
Gizzards$6.49
Drumstick$2.69
Hand breaded and fried to perfection
Nashville Hot Pork Rinds$2.99
Flavor Favors the Bold
Peach Booze Slush$7.00
Fried Shrimp (6)$6.99
Chicken Tenders (2)$4.69
Hand breaded, and the best in ALTON
Livers & Gizzards$6.49
Only at Heaterz!!! Try them NOW
Alton IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
