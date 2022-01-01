Heath restaurants you'll love

Heath restaurants
Toast
  • Heath

Heath's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Must-try Heath restaurants

LaPaloma image

 

LaPaloma

1112 Hebron Rd., Heath

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X-Large Beef &Cheese$10.50
X-Large Chicken &Cheese$10.90
Large Beef &Cheese$9.00
OX-B's image

 

OX-B's

771 S. 30th st, Heath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle Fries$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
Waffle Fries$2.50
Yellow Mac$3.00
Plaza Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Plaza Pizza

830 S. 30th St., Heath

Avg 1 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
13" BYO Large Pizza$12.49
11" BYO Small Pizza$8.49
Pop$1.00
