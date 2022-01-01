Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge
Heavenly is an authentic Chinese experience that has to be tasted to be believed. We bring authentic cuisine from the Sichuan and Gansu provinces of China to central Iowa!
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
225 5th street • $$
Location
225 5th street
West Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
