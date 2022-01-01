Go
Toast

Heavenly Asian Cuisine & Lounge

Heavenly is an authentic Chinese experience that has to be tasted to be believed. We bring authentic cuisine from the Sichuan and Gansu provinces of China to central Iowa!

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

225 5th street • $$

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken$15.00
Our Sesame Chicken is made with house-made fried pieces of fresh chicken coated in a savory brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds. It is one of our most popular dishes.
Beijing-Style Zhajian Noodle$15.00
Wheat noodles are boiled and strained, then served in a sweet and savory bean sauce with minced pork and julienned cucumbers.
Rice Pearls in Sweet Fermented Rice Wine$10.50
Rice dumplings boiled in a sweet, fermented rice wine with goji berries and egg whites.
Dan Dan Noodles$8.50
Dan Dan Noodles are a little bit like a Chinese spaghetti. It features noodles with seasoned ground pork and baby bok choy in a special sesame sauce.
Heavenly Braised Lamb$35.00
Our Heavenly Braised Lamb is a house special made with hand-pulled noodles, fresh lamb, onions, and diced green and red bell peppers, served in a hearty bone broth.
Sichuan Wonton Soup (8)$9.00
Our Sichuan Wonton Soup will have you forgetting all about chicken noodle soup. Many guests say it is their new favorite kind of spicy soup. It contains several juicy pork wontons in a spicy, red broth.
Braised Pork with Skin$16.00
Braised Pork with Skin is made with fresh, local pork that is cubed and marinated in a savory broth. This dish is soft and tasty, and will be gone before you know it.
Chinese Eggplant in Yu-Shiang Sauce$13.50
Our Chinese Eggplant is another popular vegetarian dish. We take fresh eggplant and stir fry it in a housemade, tangy Yu-Shiang sauce that has guests asking for the recipe, but it's an ancient Chinese secret.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

225 5th street

West Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G Mig's 5th St. Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Acai Bowls

No reviews yet

Welcome to Big Acai, located in Valley Junction! We are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00 and Sat - Sun 9:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders. During the COVID-19 crisis, we ask that you please come at your scheduled pick-up time only and wear a mask.

Mitzi's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Hall DSM

No reviews yet

The Hall is where you can meet your friends, or make a hundred new ones. Where tables are long and conversations are longer. Where cocktails are crafted and the food is served fresh from the Justice League of Food. Where a refurbished railcar building is not only a location, but also the center of conversation. Where music plays, games are on, communities connect—and all are welcome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston