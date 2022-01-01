Go
Consumer picView gallery

Heavy's Barburger

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1137 Morrison Drive

Charleston, SC 29403

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

BARBURGER
$11.79

Double Patty, Land O’Lakes American, | Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, Pickles, | Heavy’s Sauce

Popular
FUN GUY
$8.59

Marinated Mushrooms, Caramelized | Onions, Swiss Cheese, Duke’s Mayo

Popular
LUTEN'S CHEESEBURGER
$7.99

American Cheese, Red Onion, Pickles , Duke's Mayonaisse, French's Mustard

Popular
GOOD OL' CHILI DOG
$7.99

All Beef Hotdog with Chili Sauce, Chopped | Sweet Onions, Grated Cheddar and | French’s Mustard

Popular
CRINKLE CUT FRIES
$4.59

A Basket of the Salty Ones, Heavy’s Sauce | Go Heavy Style - Loaded with a Griddled | Burger, Queso and Pickled Peppers and | Red Onions 10.99

Popular
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$5.59

A Basket of the Sweet Ones, Heavy’s Sauce. | Sage Advice - Try Tossed in Hot Honey | and Fried Sage 6.99

Popular
HEAVY'S WING BASKET
$9.99

10 Flash Fried Wings Tossed in Red Ranger Sauce or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese for Dipping

Popular
ONION RING BASKET
$7.49

Made Fresh and Crispy to Order and served with Heavy's Sauce and Sweet and Sassy BBQ

Popular
LEMON LIME ICEBOX PIE
$5.49

Made in House with Fresh Lemons and | Limes in a Graham Cracker and Almond | Crust with House Made Whipped Topping

Popular
Coke Zero
$2.49
Popular

More

Junior Barburger
$5.00

Kiddo Sized Smashburger with Cheese

Junior Hamburger
$5.00

Kiddo Sized Smashburger - No Cheese

Kids Fried Chicken
$5.00
NUMBER 10 BURGER
$9.29

Perfect 10 Pepper Rub, Bleu Cheese | Marinated Onions, Arugula, Duke’s Mayo

SINGLE BARBURGER
$9.29
UNCLE GENE'S RANCHERO
$9.79

Thick Cut Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, | Grilled Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, | Sweet & Spicy BBQ

LIL RANCH SALAD
$8.99

All the Good Stuff, Fresh Greens, Grated Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Applewood Bacon, Crunchy Sweet Potato Straws and Heavy's Ranch

THE COMPANY SALAD
$13.29

Roasted Chicken, Chilled, Chopped and | Tossed with Fresh Greens, Avocado, | Toasted Almonds, Roasted Corn, Sweet | Dates, Crumbled Goat Cheese and Our | Lemon Vinaigrette. So Dang Good!

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
$11.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken on Fresh Greens | with Cheddar, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, | Bacon and Sweet Potato Straws with | a Side of Heavy’s Honey Mustard

ST. JOE FISH SANDWICH
$13.99

Breaded and Fried Crispy, with Lettuce, | Tomato, Red Onion and Creole Sauce

HEAVY'S FAMOUS CHEESY MAC
$8.59

Made with Three Cheeses and Baked and Browned to Order. It's Gooey and Good for Your Soul.

Diet Coke
$2.49
Sprite
$2.49
Sweet Tea
$2.49
Coke
$2.49
Lois's Fresh Lemonade
$3.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

1137 Morrison Drive, Charleston SC 29403

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust Woodfired Pizza - Downtown Charleston - 45 Romney St
orange starNo Reviews
45 Romney Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Charleston Cheese - 226 Calhoun Street
orange starNo Reviews
226 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewery - Goose Creek, SC
orange starNo Reviews
101 Button Hall Avenue Goose Creek, SC 29445
View restaurantnext
HDs Bar and Gril - 1115 Miles Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Miles Jamison Road Summerville, SC 29485
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - West Ashley
orange star4.5 • 1,812
2544 Savannah Hwy Charleston, SC 29414
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day
orange star4.5 • 1,702
120 King St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Charleston

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (66 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Heavy's Barburger

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston