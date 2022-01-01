Go
Heavy Burgers

Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM

No reviews yet

1806 East 20th Street

Farmington, NM 87401

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

French Fries$3.00
Basket of hand cut french fries, sourced locally for on NAPI. Seasoned with kosher salt. Add toppings just like a burger if you desire.
Can Coke$2.00
Heavy DOG$7.00
1/4lb. Hebrew National, all beef, Kosher hot dog built with whatever toppings your stomach desires. Served on a grilled/steamed brioche bun.
Doggy Patty$3.00
An unseasoned burger patty for your doggy. Woof!
Jalapeño BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.00
5 oz chicken breaset seared on the flat top grill. Topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapeño, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and mayo.
Side Nacho Cheese$2.00
Half Order Fries$2.00
Heavy Burger$8.00
Build your own style, 1/4 lb burger smashed on a flat top grill to lock in flavor, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Brunch Burrito$10.00
Carne asada seasoned ground beef (or bean), scramby eggs, bacon, nacho cheese, fries, hatch green chiles, and avocado spread. Comes on a flour tortilla and a side of our chipotle salsa on request. Available Sundays only.
VEGGIE Burger$7.00
6 oz pinto bean burger sourced locally from NAPI.
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

1806 East 20th Street, Farmington NM 87401

Directions

