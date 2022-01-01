Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Heber City restaurants you'll love

Go
Heber City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Heber City

Heber City's top cuisines

American
American
Scroll right

Must-try Heber City restaurants

The Lakehouse image

 

The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189

5317 S. Hwy 189, Heber City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189
BG pic

 

Costa Vida - Heber - Heber

72 E 600 S, Heber

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Costa Vida - Heber - Heber
Restaurant banner

 

Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street

1175 South Main Street, Heber City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
Map

More near Heber City to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orem

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston