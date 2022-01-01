Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Heber City restaurants
you'll love
/
Heber City
Heber City's top cuisines
American
Must-try Heber City restaurants
The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189
5317 S. Hwy 189, Heber City
No reviews yet
More about The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189
Costa Vida - Heber - Heber
72 E 600 S, Heber
No reviews yet
More about Costa Vida - Heber - Heber
Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
1175 South Main Street, Heber City
No reviews yet
More about Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
More near Heber City to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Park City
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Park City
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Draper
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Orem
Avg 3.9
(14 restaurants)
American Fork
Avg 4.9
(11 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lindon
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Provo
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(381 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston