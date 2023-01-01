Chicken sandwiches in Heber City
Heber City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St
Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St
1165 South Main Street, Heber City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
More about Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
1175 South Main Street, Heber City
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Chicken Sandwich Half
|$6.49
Chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese steamed until hot, on an onion roll dressed to your liking.
|Malibu Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99