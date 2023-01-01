Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Heber City
/
Heber City
/
Crispy Chicken
Heber City restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St
1165 South Main Street, Heber City
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$12.49
More about Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St
Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
1175 South Main Street, Heber City
No reviews yet
Caesar Crispy Chicken Salad
$9.99
More about Moe's Grill - 1175 South Main Street
