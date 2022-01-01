Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Heber City

Heber City restaurants that serve pies

Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St

1165 South Main Street, Heber City

Apple Pie Slice$5.49
Banana Cream Pie Slice$5.49
More about Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St
The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189

5317 S. Hwy 189, Heber City

S'mores Chess Pie$40.00
Chocolate S'mores Chess Pie with toasted marshmallow and graham milk crumb
Pumpkin Amaretto$40.00
Amaretto Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie with whipped cream, shaved chocolate, and toasted pepita.
Savory Thanksgiving Dinner Pie$50.00
Ham, Potato, Green Beans + Mormon Gravy -- ** DOES NOT COME COOKED. WILL COME WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO PREPARE IN OVEN. **
More about The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189

