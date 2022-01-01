Pies in Heber City
Heber City restaurants that serve pies
Hub Cafe - 1165 S Main St
1165 South Main Street, Heber City
|Apple Pie Slice
|$5.49
|Banana Cream Pie Slice
|$5.49
The Lakehouse - 5317 S. Hwy 189
5317 S. Hwy 189, Heber City
|S'mores Chess Pie
|$40.00
Chocolate S'mores Chess Pie with toasted marshmallow and graham milk crumb
|Pumpkin Amaretto
|$40.00
Amaretto Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie with whipped cream, shaved chocolate, and toasted pepita.
|Savory Thanksgiving Dinner Pie
|$50.00
Ham, Potato, Green Beans + Mormon Gravy -- ** DOES NOT COME COOKED. WILL COME WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO PREPARE IN OVEN. **