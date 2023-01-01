Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Hebron

Hebron restaurants
Hebron restaurants that serve cannolis

The Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe image

 

The Flour Girl Cafe

12 Main Street, Hebron

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli Waffles$9.99
More about The Flour Girl Cafe
Wicked Slice image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice - Hebron

55 Main St, Hebron

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Large Cannoli$3.00
Mini Cannoli$1.75
6 Mini Cannoli$8.75
More about Wicked Slice - Hebron

