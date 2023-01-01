Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Hebron
/
Hebron
/
Cannolis
Hebron restaurants that serve cannolis
The Flour Girl Cafe
12 Main Street, Hebron
No reviews yet
Cannoli Waffles
$9.99
More about The Flour Girl Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Slice - Hebron
55 Main St, Hebron
Avg 4.3
(147 reviews)
Large Cannoli
$3.00
Mini Cannoli
$1.75
6 Mini Cannoli
$8.75
More about Wicked Slice - Hebron
Browse other tasty dishes in Hebron
Turkey Bacon
Ravioli
Paninis
Tuna Wraps
Garlic Bread
Chef Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Cobb Salad
More near Hebron to explore
Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston