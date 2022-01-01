Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Hebron
/
Hebron
/
Pies
Hebron restaurants that serve pies
The Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe
12 Main Street, Hebron
No reviews yet
Whoopie Pie
$2.99
More about The Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Slice
55 Main St, Hebron
Avg 4.3
(147 reviews)
SML Parmesan Pie
$20.00
MED Parmesan Pie
$24.00
LRG Parmesan Pie
$28.00
More about Wicked Slice
Browse other tasty dishes in Hebron
Cookies
Paninis
More near Hebron to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston