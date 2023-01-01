Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Hebron
/
Hebron
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Hebron restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Hebron Pizza - 127 Main St
127 Main St, Hebron
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.50
More about Hebron Pizza - 127 Main St
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Slice - Hebron
55 Main St, Hebron
Avg 4.3
(147 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99
More about Wicked Slice - Hebron
Browse other tasty dishes in Hebron
Turkey Bacon
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken
Tuna Salad
Turkey Wraps
Greek Salad
Paninis
More near Hebron to explore
Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Vernon Rockville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(137 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston