Hecky's Sub Shop

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

315 State st. • $

Avg 4.5 (88 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Hoagie
Capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.
Turkey Hoagie
Chicken Steak
Fresh Cut Fries
Beef Steak
Curly Fries
Chicken salad
Grilled chicken served on fresh greens.
Hecky's Special
Ham, capicola, hard salami and cooked salami.
Brew City Fries
Ham Hoagie
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Catering
Takeout

Location

315 State st.

Hamburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
