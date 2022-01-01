Go
Hector’s Mariscos

Open today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

No reviews yet

2305 Otay Lakes Road

Chula Vista, CA 91915

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Horchata$4.00
Agua
Parrillada #3$26.95
New York steak & breaded shrimp served with rice, beans, salad and broth.
Ceviche de Salmon$24.95
Fresh salmon chunks, diced mango mixed with pico de gallo and avocado.
Taco de Pescado$2.00
Limonada Fresca$3.95
Clamato Preparado$5.95
Taco de Camaron$4.95
Beer battered shrimp taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
Taco Hector's$5.95
Deep fried taco, diced shrimp and cheese. Garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, house dressing, and cotija cheese.
Taco de Pescado$2.95
Beer battered fish taco garnished with green mix, pico de gallo, avocado and house dressing.
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm

2305 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista CA 91915

