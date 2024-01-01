Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hedgesville restaurants you'll love

Hedgesville restaurants
  • Hedgesville

Must-try Hedgesville restaurants

Clubhouse Grille & Pub image

 

Clubhouse Grille and Pub

109 Clubhouse Ridge, Hedgesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caboodle Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, candied pecans, craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and chopped hard-boiled eggs.
Clubhouse Club$15.00
Marble rye layered with Virginia baked ham, smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Muenster cheese. Served with a honey mustard mayonnaise.
Chicken Fried Chicken$20.00
Country style, hand battered, fried chicken breast smothered in a white pepper gravy over mash potatoes, and vegetable du jour.
More about Clubhouse Grille and Pub
Restaurant banner

 

Eagle Diner - 3790 Hedgesville Road

3790 Hedgesville Road, Hedgesville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Eagle Diner - 3790 Hedgesville Road
Restaurant banner

 

Cj sports bar - 10745 Hedgesville Rd

10745 Hedgesville Rd, Cherry Run

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Cj sports bar - 10745 Hedgesville Rd
