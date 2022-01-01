Go
HEIBECK'S STAND

Come get your eat on. Cookin' it up since 1931.

TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

951 DANBURY RD • $$

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Milkshake$5.39
#1 Pick Your Burger, Fries, Small Soda$1.89
French Fries$3.39
Cheesy Chicken Taco$11.99
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, avocado salsa & cilantro
I.V. Special (Buffalo Chicken Fries)$8.99
French fries topped with buffalo tossed chicken fingers, ranch & blue cheese crumble
Cali Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese & housemade spicy sauce
Cowboy Burger
Coleslaw, pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce & frizzled onions
Large Scoop Sundae$7.69
#6 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Small Soda$10.28
Cheesy Chicken Taco Salad$13.29
Organic spring mix, grilled chicken, grilled onions, tomatoes, carrots, avocado salsa, cilantro & side of cilantro lime vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Takeout

Location

951 DANBURY RD

Wilton CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

