Heidelberg Restaurant

Authentic old world German food.

$$

Avg 4.2 (2335 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Potato Pancake$8.50
Schweinshaxe$38.75
Sauerbraten$26.75
Sauerkraut$7.75
Wiener Schnitzel$31.75
Pork Shank Platter for Two$62.75
Bratwurst$19.75
Sausage Platter for One$24.75
Beef Gulasch$24.75
Spätzle$7.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1648 2nd Ave

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
