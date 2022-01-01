Go
  • New York
  • /
  • Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

Come in and enjoy!

308 East 78th Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)

Popular Items

Seafood Soup$29.00
shrimp, scallops, lobster & mahi mahi in a lobster broth with vegetables
Guacamole$18.00
made by the batch, sans garlic, freshly fried corn chips
Cheeseburger$24.00
UES' Ottomanelli's grass-fed beef on an English muffin with lettuce, tomato & onion; served with french fries & organic ketchup
Paella$33.00
Mac & Cheese - Original$19.00
better than Heidi's Grandma Lola's (sorry, Granny).
Bufala Mozzarella Salad$20.00
with heirloom tomatoes, capers, red onion, basil, olive oil, balsamic reduction
Bruschetta$17.00
Orwashers baguette, heirloom tomatoes, melted organic mozzarella
Roasted Artichoke Salad$24.00
with baby arugula, fried capers, Pecorino Romano, red onion, white truffle oil
Organic Roasted Vegetables$11.00
broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, & golden beets
Shrimp Tacos$19.00
yummy corn tortillas, shrimp, peppers, onions
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

308 East 78th Street

New York NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

