Heidis Of Gresham

1230 NE Cleveland Ave

Popular Items

Mini Cake$10.95
Fruit Waffle Cmbo$14.95
Blackberry, Blueberry or Strawberry Compote Topped with Real Whipped CreamAdd 2 eggs and your choice of Bacon or Sausage Links
Chicken Fried Steak$14.50
Tender steak breaded and fried golden brown then covered with our country gravy. Served with two farm fresh eggs.
Cfs Dinner$16.25
Hand breaded steak, fried until golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes & all smothered with our homemade country style gravy.
Meat Loaf Dinner$14.50
An old Heidis recipe! Lean ground beef with just the right amount of seasonings.
Club Sandwich$14.95
A triple layer delight! Loaded with oven roasted turkey, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Cobb$13.95
Your choice of oven roasted turkey or grilled chicken with smoky bacon, egg, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese & cheddar cheese, served on a bed of lettuce.
French Dip$14.25
Think slices of lean roast beef served on a toasted French roll with Au jus for dipping.
Hearty Breakfast.$14.25
Pressure Chicken$17.95
The old fashioned way! Delicious half chicken, lightly breaded then cooked for 11 minutes in our pressure cooker. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy.
Location

Gresham OR

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
