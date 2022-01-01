Heid's Sweet Treats
Come in and enjoy!
305 Oswego Street
Location
305 Oswego Street
Liverpool NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Heid's of Liverpool
At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated.
Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Come in and enjoy!
Mangia
Come in and enjoy!
Dee’s Diner
Dee's Diner is a traditional family style Diner open for breakfast and lunch.
Come on in and try a fresh home cooked meal. Clean, family friendly atmosphere. Come on in, relax, slow down to the speed of life have a great meal and enjoy.