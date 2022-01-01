Go
Heid's of Liverpool

At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated.
Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”

HOT DOGS

305 Oswego Street • $

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries
Hofmann Snappy$4.25
A zesty flavored Coney made with pork and veal served in a New England style roll.
February 2 for 1 [BOGO]$4.25
Get two dogs of your choice for the price of one; February 1st through the 28th!
Upstate Chocolate Milk
Heid's Daily Special$11.95
Heid's Daily Special includes your choice of two Hofmann Franks or Coneys with your choice of Regular or Large french fries and fountain soda.
Gianelli Sausage$8.75
Made with a sweet Italian sausage from Gianelli and topped with peppers and onions.
Chicken Tenders$7.50
Breaded Tyson chicken tenders served with choice of dipping sauce.
Hofmann Frank$4.25
A traditional German style frankfurter made with beef, pork and veal served in a New England style roll.
Macaroni & Cheese$4.15
Grilled Cheese$4.00
American cheese sandwiched between 2 slices of Italian bread and served with a pickle.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

305 Oswego Street

Liverpool NY

Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
