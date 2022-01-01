Heights & Co. Bar LLC

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.

We are located in the heart of the Heights on historic 19th Street. In addition to our upstairs Restaurant, Bar, and Rooftop Terrace and first-level Tap Room & Tap Room Patio, Harold’s offers a private dining room, private event space with our banquet service, catering, and food truck. Harold’s is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch – we look forward to serving you soon whether you are dining in or outdoors with us, curbside pickup or having us deliver free within 5 miles to your home or work.

Local Gulf Seafood, Local Produce, and Southern Fried Chicken make up just a few of the options available on our seasonally changing menu.

