Go
Toast

Hei Hei

Hei Hei American Chinese. Fast-casual restaurant in Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX).

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kung Pao
whole chilies, bell peppers, onion, celery in a spicy soy vinegar sauce, peanuts
J's Lo Mein$15.95
beef, chicken, shrimp, onions, carrots, celery and cabbage in a sweet soy
Bacon & Egg Fried Rice$8.95
smokey bacon and egg with garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet soy, sesame
Cumin Braised Brisket Noodles$13.95
slow cooked brisket with onion, peppers and chili oil
Ginger Broccoli
ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions in a light garlic soy sauce
Chicken Dumplings$7.95
6 steamed dumplings, house chicken mix, hei hei sauce
Sweet & Sour
pineapple, bell pepper, sweet onion in a red sauce
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
cabbage, onion, carrot in a crispy shell
Mongolian
scallion, onion, green beans, garlic in a sweet soy glaze
Orange
sticky soy glaze with onion, broccoli, garlic, sesame seeds
See full menu

Location

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Squishies Bubble Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SoCo Coffee House and Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

C&V Food Truck

No reviews yet

Cedar & Vine on wheels. Community food truck for special events and other gatherings. Slimmed down American menu.

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

No reviews yet

Simply Tex-Mex, Simply Awesome!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston