Heineken Pub97

Soul & Smoke

Tucking into a plate piled with barbecue is a messy pleasure. The experience is comforting and complex—not unlike the people sharing in it.

At Soul & Smoke, we treat barbecue with the reverence it deserves. We are consumed with the details: the meat-to-bone ratio on our ribs, the creaminess of our mac and cheese, and the combination of spices in Chef Carter’s signature sauce. And as a classically trained chef, he’s primed with the palate and patience to pull those nourishing, heart-warming barbecue flavors from the smoke.

We pour our soul into this food, because barbecue is a craft worthy of devotion. It’s the food we want to eat, and the food we love to cook. Let us tend to the comfort food so you can focus on the people sharing it.

