Heirloom Cafe

Tuesday 5:45-9:30pm
Wednesday 5:45-9:30pm
Thursday 5:45-9:30pm
Friday 5:45-9:30pm
Saturday 5:45-9:30pm

2500 Folsom Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (897 reviews)

Popular Items

Salsiccia$18.00
housemade fennel sausage, peppers, onions
Alpine$22.00
maitake and hedgehog mushrooms, bacon, sherried onions, alpine cheese
Classic$16.00
10 inches...for one hungry eater!
Potato$22.00
new potatoes, Comté, Jamón ibérico, rosemary, arugula
Pepperoni$18.00
classic pepperoni
Butternut Squash Soup$13.00
pumpkin seed oil, toasted pepitas, crème fraîche
Au Bon Climat$22.00
Full bodied Santa Barbara Chardonnay from the great Jim Clendenen.
Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake$12.00
olive oil cake, blood orange, Chantilly cream
Chicory Cesar$15.00
late winter chicories, torn croutons, Parmesan, roasted garlic-anchovy vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery

Location

2500 Folsom Street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

