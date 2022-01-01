Go
Toast
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Heirloom Fine Foods

Heirloom Fine Foods

Each month, menus for the month will be posted to TOAST. Orders are due for each week on Friday at 3pm for the following week. Orders can be made Monday through Sunday between 4am-midnight.
Food will be delivered to Brownell Talbot each day in time for your child's lunch service.

325 North 72nd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Goldfish, Cheese Cubes, Animal Crackers, + Grapes Snack Pack$5.00
Goldfish crackers, cheese cubes, animal crackers, and grapes
Seasonal Fruit$1.00
Examples (but not limited to):
Late Summer: cantaloupe or watermelon
Fall: apples
Winter: oranges
Spring: pineapple or strawberries
12/4 Cheesy Chicken Pasta with Roll and Sweet Treat (Brown Sugar Cookie)$6.50
Pasta, chicken, cheese, seasonal vegetables and herbs, roll, brown sugar cookie Contains: gluten, dairy
Pirate's Booty Cheese Puffs$2.00
Pirate's Booty snack Puffs are a gluten-free snack with no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients. These 1.0oz bags of Pirate's Booty rice and corn puffs are perfect for snacking on-the-go or kids' Lunch boxes. Pirate's Booty snack Puffs, Aged White cheddar are made from puffed rice and corn, blended with real aged white cheddar cheese and baked, not fried.
11/5 Meatball Boats with Garlic Bread + Apple Wedges$7.00
Hamburger, marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, hoagie, apple wedges, garlic bread Contains: gluten, dairy, eggs
12/10 Chicken Teriyaki with Rice, Cucumber Salad + Asian Rice Crackers$7.00
Chicken, rice, teriyaki sauce, cucumber, vinegar, Asian rice crackers Contains: soy, gluten, dairy
12/7 Grilled Cheese (V), Fresh Fruit, + Broccoli and Ranch$6.00
Bread, cheddar cheese, fresh fruit, broccoli, Ranch dressing Contains: gluten, dairy
11/6 Pull Apart Pizza Bread with Pepperoni, Fruit, and Sweet Treat (chocolate chip cookies)(contains pork)$6.50
Pizza dough, marinara sauce, pepperoni, cheese, fruit, chocolate chip cookie Contains: gluten, dairy, pork
Miss Vicki's Bag of Chips$1.50
Options: Jalapeño, Sea Salt, Barbeque, or Salt + Vinegar
12/2 Deli Turkey Bagel Sandwiches with Pretzels, Veggies + Ranch$6.50
Deli turkey, plain bagel, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, mayo + mustard on the side, pretzels, raw veggies, Ranch dressing Contains: gluten, dairy
See full menu

Location

325 North 72nd Street

Omaha NE

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!

Wonton Jon's

No reviews yet

We are a top food truck in Omaha offering a wide variety of cuisine. During the winters we stay stationary and slang breakfast burritos on the weekends.

Zio's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Evans

No reviews yet

Serving up breakfast, brunch, or lunch the GOOD way with chef inspired entrees and house roasted coffee.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston