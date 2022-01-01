Heirloom Food Company - Danielson
An organic cafe featuring fresh local ingredients and specializing in vegan and gluten free offerings
630 N Main St
Popular Items
Location
630 N Main St
Danielson CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Classic Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Grill 445
A local twist on modern American cuisine.
Black Dog Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzaria 101 & Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! We are open for takeout, delivery and inside and outside dine in service!