Heirloom Food Company - Danielson

An organic cafe featuring fresh local ingredients and specializing in vegan and gluten free offerings

630 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buddha Bowl$14.30
Chickpea salad, sliced avocado, shredded carrots, cabbage, and vegan curry "mock chick" salad, over brown rice, topped with sesame seeds and drizzled with our almond maple sauce
Oatmeal Cream Pie$5.20
Vegan, gluten free, nut free
Chips$1.40
Kettle brand potato chips!
Turkey Veggie Avocado$12.80
Organic smoked turkey, sliced avocado, raw cheddar or vegan cheese, all of our fresh veggies and our vegan dill "mayo" on sourdough bread
Purple Monkey$9.80
banana, blueberries, coconut milk, chocolate chips, almond butter, vanilla extract, raw agave, chocolate syrup, and soy milk. Made with all organic ingredients!
Monkey Business$9.60
banana, almond butter, coconut milk, raw agave, soy milk and chocolate syrup
The Grown UP Grilled Cheese$11.00
Raw cheddar or vegan cheese, sliced tomato and our own vegan pesto on sourdough bread *Pesto contains walnuts
Harvest Apple Grilled Cheese$11.50
Sliced apples, onion, and arugula with melted raw cheddar of vegan cheese, drizzled with local raw honey on sourdough bread
Pomegranate Dark Chocolate$9.60
Pomegrantate juice, blueberry, dark chocolate, coconut milk, raw agave and soy milk
Location

630 N Main St

Danielson CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
