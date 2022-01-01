Go
Toast

Heirloom Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

125 East Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2179 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$13.00
Shredded Manchego | Chives | Porcini Aioli
Chicken Livers$16.00
Ricotta Ravioli | Crème Fraîche | Arugula | Parmesan
Ricotta Gnudi$22.00
Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried Chicken Breast | Yukon-Mashed Potato | Sawmill Gravy | Arugula
Fish n' Chips$15.00
Beer Battered Cod, Heirloom Fries, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar
Mary Burger$16.00
Bibb Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | French Fries
Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Corn Veloute | Aleppo Chili Sautéed Corn | Sweet Chili Sauce | Parmesan
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
Cabbage and Fresno Slaw, Toasted Kaiser Bun, Heirloom Fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

125 East Main Street

Midway KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gibson's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern Rustic Thoroughbred Bourbon Centric Chop house and Wood fired Pizza Restaurant

Don Jockey

No reviews yet

Enjoy

Holly Hill Inn

No reviews yet

A warm welcome awaits you at the Holly Hill Inn, a charming fine dining restaurant in the heart of Kentucky's Bluegrass horse country. Holly Hill Inn is owned by Ouita Michel, who has been honored with several nominations as Best Chef Southeast and Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. Michel and her husband, Chris, have welcomed guests from all over the world to their historic restaurant since 2001.

Wallace Station

No reviews yet

Open for Curbside!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston