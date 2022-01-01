Go
Heirloom Seasonal Bistro

Seasonally inspired, locally driven.

155 East 3rd Street

Popular Items

Tomato Bisque
Finished with house croutons
Greek Salmon Burger$14.00
Superior Fresh (Hixson, WI) organic salmon patty, house fresh tzatziki, arugula, pickled red onions on a Bloedow’s bun. Gluten Free when subbing bun for extra arugula
Smoked Bourbon Wings$12.00
3/4 lb of house smoked chicken wings finished with a bourbon glaze, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Smash Sliders$14.00
Local beef, Metz's cheddar, bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted garlic aioli on 2 Bloedow's buns. Chef's suggestion- add house pickled jalapenos!
Heirloom Reuben$14.00
House brined and smoked local pastrami, jalapeño pickled local cabbage, 1000 Island dressing, Metz white cheddar on sourdough
OG Pastrami available upon request!
Heirloom Cubano$14.00
House smoked pork, ham, melted Metz dill cheddar, house mustard pickles, dijonaise on a Bloedow’s hoagie
Elote Fries$10.00
House cut fries finished with southwest seasoning, Mexican crema, cotija cheese, and chives
Local Beets Salad$13.00
Local beets & arugula, red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts with a balsamic vinaigrette.
GF. Vegan when cheese is omitted
Chorizo and Poblano Chowder
With house sourdough toast
Gnocchi$17.00
Hand formed gnocchi dumplings of potato & ricotta topped with a mildly spicy chorizo ragu, burrata cheese, and chili oil.
Gluten Free variation available as a fettuccini noodle
Dairy Free not available due to ricotta in the dumplings
Chorizo- Frickson Family Farms- Dakota, MN
Winona MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
