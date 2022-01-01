Heirloom Restaurant

Go
Heirloom is a creative farm-to-table restaurant that focuses on elevated local recipes from Virginia Beach

2484 North Landing Road

Fried Green Tomatoes$13.00
Lobster Bisque$12.00
2484 North Landing Road

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
