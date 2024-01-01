Heisler Cloverleaf Dairy - 743 Catawissa Rd
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
743 Catawissa Rd, Tamaqua PA 18252
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Carini's Pizza Restaurant - 33 E Centre St Mahanoy City
No Reviews
33 E Centre St Mahanoy City Mahanoy City, PA 17948
View restaurant