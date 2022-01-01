Go
Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood

THANK YOU FOR VISITING HELEN'S HOT CHICKEN WHERE OUR FOOD IS MADE FRESH EVERYTIME! #SORRYFORTHEWAIT #ITSWORTHIT

HAVE A HELLA HOT DAY!

706 Mt Gallant Road

Popular Items

GIZZARDS$5.99
GIZZARDS FRIED TO PERFECTION
3 WHOLE WING COMBO$12.99
WINGETTE COMBO (6)$10.99
HELEN’S FAMOUS CATFISH SANDWICH COMBO$12.99
FRESHLY COOKED TO A CRISP PERFECTION EVERY TIME! 2 PIECES OF FISH SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE AND DRINK.
WHITING COMBO$12.99
FRESHLY COOKED TO A CRISP PERFECTION EVERY TIME! 2 PIECES OF FISH SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE AND DRINK.
CHICKEN TENDER COMBO (3)$10.00
HELEN’S FAMOUS CATFISH SANDWICH$9.49
FRESHLY COOKED TO A CRISP PERFECTION EVERY TIME! TOPPED WITH PICKLES,ONIONS, HOT SAUCE, MUSTARD OR TARTER SAUCE
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH COMBO$10.99
CHX TENDERS AND WAFFLE$12.99
3 JUMBO CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH WARM BUTTER AND SYRUP
CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH$6.99
Location

Rock Hill SC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
