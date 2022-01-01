Helena American restaurants you'll love
The Springs at the Broadwater
4920 W, US-12, Helena
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzels & Pub Cheese
|$9.50
German Style Pretzels served w/ Pub Cheese
|Doc Holliday Burger
|$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Huckleberry
*No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers*
*All Burgers Come Medium*
|CJ Burger
|$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam
*No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers*
*All Burgers Come Medium*
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
On Broadway
106 E Broadway St, Helena
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$8.75
|Gift Certificate
|$75.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.75
Shellie's Country Cafe
3122 U.S. Hwy 12 E #2, Helena
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.95
With two eggs, hashbrowns & toast or mini cakes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or all 3 meats ($1.00) with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & chipotle sauce rolled in a tortilla. Served with hash browns.
|Pancake
|$3.95