Helena Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Helena
More about Conforto Ristorante
Conforto Ristorante
625 Barney Street, Helena
|Popular items
|Pesto Cheese Bread Sticks
|$8.00
handmade pesto, garlic, oregano, covered with mozzarella
|Cheese Bread Sticks
|$7.00
Breadsticks covered with mozzarella
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$10.00
seasonal lettuces, pear, gorgonzola, candied almonds, champagne vinaigrette
More about Lucca's
SEAFOOD
Lucca's
56 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$26.95
Quite simply the best lasagna you have ever tasted. Includes a house salad and bread.
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo
|$31.95
Large shrimp sautéed in Lucca’s signature red pepper-spiced cream sauce and
presented over angel hair pasta with fresh grape tomatoes. Includes a house salad and bread.
|Farfalle with Chicken and Peppers
|$29.95
Diced marinated chicken breast, pepperoncini and bell peppers Tossed in bowtie pasta with Lucca’s Alfredo sauce