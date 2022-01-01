Helena Italian restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Italian restaurants in Helena

Conforto Ristorante image

 

Conforto Ristorante

625 Barney Street, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pesto Cheese Bread Sticks$8.00
handmade pesto, garlic, oregano, covered with mozzarella
Cheese Bread Sticks$7.00
Breadsticks covered with mozzarella
Pear & Gorgonzola Salad$10.00
seasonal lettuces, pear, gorgonzola, candied almonds, champagne vinaigrette
More about Conforto Ristorante
Lucca's image

SEAFOOD

Lucca's

56 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$26.95
Quite simply the best lasagna you have ever tasted. Includes a house salad and bread.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$31.95
Large shrimp sautéed in Lucca’s signature red pepper-spiced cream sauce and
presented over angel hair pasta with fresh grape tomatoes. Includes a house salad and bread.
Farfalle with Chicken and Peppers$29.95
Diced marinated chicken breast, pepperoncini and bell peppers Tossed in bowtie pasta with Lucca’s Alfredo sauce
More about Lucca's
On Broadway image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

On Broadway

106 E Broadway St, Helena

Avg 4.5 (1304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gift Certificate$50.00
Garlic Artichoke Dip$9.75
Chicken Broadway$23.75
More about On Broadway

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Helena

Tacos

Cheesecake

Lasagna

Margherita Pizza

Caesar Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

