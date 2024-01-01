Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Helena

Helena restaurants
Helena restaurants that serve chef salad

Steffano's U Bake Pizza and Sub Shop

2100 North Last Chance Gulch, Helena

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef Salad$9.25
A meal in itself - fresh lettuce piled high with ham and turkey, strips of American and swiss cheese, egg slices and tomato wedges. Served with a cracker and your choice of dressing
Small Chef Salad$6.65
A meal in itself - fresh lettuce piled high with ham and turkey, strips of American and swiss cheese, egg slices and tomato wedges. Served with a cracker and your choice of dressing
Shellie's Country Cafe - 1803 Cedar St - Helena, MT 59601 - - "Nothing Fancy, Just Good Food"

1803 Cedar Street, Helena

TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$10.25
