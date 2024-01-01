Chef salad in Helena
Helena restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Steffano's U Bake Pizza and Sub Shop
Steffano's U Bake Pizza and Sub Shop
2100 North Last Chance Gulch, Helena
|Large Chef Salad
|$9.25
A meal in itself - fresh lettuce piled high with ham and turkey, strips of American and swiss cheese, egg slices and tomato wedges. Served with a cracker and your choice of dressing
|Small Chef Salad
|$6.65
A meal in itself - fresh lettuce piled high with ham and turkey, strips of American and swiss cheese, egg slices and tomato wedges. Served with a cracker and your choice of dressing